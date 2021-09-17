Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declines By 70.5%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

