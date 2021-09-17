Short Interest in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Rises By 245.4%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 245.4% from the August 15th total of 929,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on STVN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

STVN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. 1,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

