Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Increases By 98.2%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the August 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SSREY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of SSREY opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.