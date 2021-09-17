Short Interest in Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Declines By 61.8%

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,397,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TAUG opened at $0.04 on Friday. Tauriga Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

