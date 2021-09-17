Short Interest in Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Declines By 61.8%

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,397,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TAUG opened at $0.04 on Friday. Tauriga Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
Tauriga Sciences Company Profile
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.