Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Drops By 75.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ:TANNI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.50. 2,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

