Short Interest in Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Expands By 136.6%

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 136.6% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.

Shares of Trigano stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.19. Trigano has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $215.50.

Get Trigano alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trigano in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.