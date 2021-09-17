Short Interest in ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Increases By 123.1%

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ULUR opened at $0.17 on Friday. ULURU has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

ULURU Company Profile

ULURU, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of wound care and muco-adhesive film products. The Altrazeal technology is a new class of material designed to optimize the wound bed environment and accelerate healing. The OraDisc technology is a water-erodible pharmaceutical carrier device, the multi-layered device may be applied to mucosal surfaces, and adheres immediately, delivering actives to treat specific localized diseases/disorders.

