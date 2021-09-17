Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Decreases By 80.7%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,600 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter.

