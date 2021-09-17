Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Up 0.8%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.56. 40,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 607,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $71,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $255,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Siebert Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $254,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

