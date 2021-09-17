Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Up 0.8%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.56. 40,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 607,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $71,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $255,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Siebert Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $254,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

