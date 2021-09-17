Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

LWSCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.