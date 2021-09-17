Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 479,257 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

