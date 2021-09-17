SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

SILV has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

