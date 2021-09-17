Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

