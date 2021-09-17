Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 149,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,212 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $221.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.59 and its 200 day moving average is $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.