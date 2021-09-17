Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 125.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after buying an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $172.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $176.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

