Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Marriott International by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

