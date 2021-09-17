Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.49 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

