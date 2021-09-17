Smith Moore & CO. Has $252,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after buying an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,412. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

ABC stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.