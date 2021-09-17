Smith Moore & CO. Trims Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SV opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

