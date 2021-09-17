Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles Sells 1,993 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $142,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $72.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of -142.12 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,615 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

