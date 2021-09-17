Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $20.21

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $19.51. Snap One shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 62 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

