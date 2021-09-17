SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives $40.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 3,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

