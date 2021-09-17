SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SOFI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.88.

SOFI opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

