SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $14.91. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 123,108 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,223,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,267,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

