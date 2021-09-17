Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,374. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.