SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $17.47

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $18.04. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

