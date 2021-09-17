Sora Validator Token (VAL) One Day Volume Hits $214,061.00

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $341,788.43 and approximately $214,061.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,948.54 or 0.99874224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00078863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00071059 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001254 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002123 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

Sora Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,762 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

