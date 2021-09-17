South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.
Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $892,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 26.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $715,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
