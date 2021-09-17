South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $892,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 26.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $715,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

