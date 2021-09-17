South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce $347.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $334.20 million. South State posted sales of $385.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $64.90. 568,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of South State by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after buying an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in South State by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in South State by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

