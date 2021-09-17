South32’s (SOUHY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $12.64 on Thursday. South32 has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

