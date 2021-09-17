Spartan Protocol Price Up 35.6% Over Last Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $58.10 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00071264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00180659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00118378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.70 or 0.07303735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,106.24 or 0.99878554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.99 or 0.00826896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 83,550,624 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

