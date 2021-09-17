SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87.

