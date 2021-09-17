Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after buying an additional 106,414 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,139 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,500 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $776.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

