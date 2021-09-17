Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $135.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -293.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,828 shares of company stock worth $13,322,270 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

