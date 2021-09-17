Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $133.37

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.37 and last traded at $132.44, with a volume of 7643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $2,737,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,828 shares of company stock worth $13,322,270 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

