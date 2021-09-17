Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after buying an additional 415,192 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 5,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

