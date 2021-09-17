Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $61.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

STN stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. 1,290,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,699. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Stantec by 758.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 824.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after acquiring an additional 953,289 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Stantec by 407.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 917,721 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Stantec by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after acquiring an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,271 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

