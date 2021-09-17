State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.45 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,365 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of FirstEnergy worth $23,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 740,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.