State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.16 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,135 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $24,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

