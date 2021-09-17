State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.66 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6,735.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,486 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,050,913.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,118,084 shares of company stock valued at $308,358,271 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $323.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.89 and a 200-day moving average of $250.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

