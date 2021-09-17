State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $20,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 636,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 446,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

