State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $22,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of MAS opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

