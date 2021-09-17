Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. 64,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $260.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.