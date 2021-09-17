Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

NYSE SCM opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

