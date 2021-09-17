Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.03. Stepan reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.27. 2,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.98. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $139.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

