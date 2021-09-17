Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at $26.45 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.