SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target Increased to GBX 650 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 581 ($7.59) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £775.70 million and a P/E ratio of 28.20. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 512.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 443.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. SThree’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

