Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.31 million, a PE ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

