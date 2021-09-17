Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $31.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential downside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFIX. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,605.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,101 shares of company stock worth $9,972,507 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

