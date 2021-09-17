Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,421 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 822% compared to the typical daily volume of 913 call options.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 2.38.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

